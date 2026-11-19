US Senator-elect Democratic Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan has said Israel should not be a country that identifies itself with a particular “culture or a faith,” while saying both Israeli Jews and Palestinians have “equal claims to self-determination” in the Holy Land.

“I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws,” El-Sayed said during an onstage interview with The Atlantic magazine on Tuesday.

El-Sayed, set to be perhaps the most outspoken opponent of Israel in the Senate, has repeatedly questioned the idea of Jewish statehood, while saying that Israelis and Palestinians are both entitled to “peace, dignity and self-determination.”

“There needs to be a free, open Palestinian movement that can, on equal footing, negotiate with Jewish Israelis to think about what the ultimate peace should look like,” El-Sayed said in the interview. “Should it be two states? Should it be one state? Should it be 25 states? I don’t really know. That is not my decision to make.”

He added: “But that should be a decision that is made by these two peoples with equal claims to self-determination on that land together, in a way that addresses their claims to self-determination in a peaceful way.”

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El-Sayed won the Michigan race earlier this month — the first Muslim elected to the US Senate — as part of the Democrats’ crushing nationwide performance against Republicans.

His candidacy roiled Michigan’s Jews due to his initial equivocation about an attempted terrorist attack on a synagogue near Detroit. In March, a terrorist attempted to attack Temple Israel, a prominent congregation in West Bloomfield, near Detroit. After the attack, El-Sayed said in reference to the terrorist, “Hurt people hurt people.” He later apologized, “If my statement caused pain.”

His hostility toward Israel, and his partnership with the incendiary anti-Israel streamer Hasan Piker, among other issues, have also drawn criticism.

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A poll by The Jewish Majority research group released after the election found that 50% of Jewish voters backed El-Sayed, 43% voted for Republican Mike Rogers, 4% left the Senate race blank and 3% chose another candidate.

Asked on stage how he would respond to someone who said his criticism of Israel fueled fears of antisemitism, El-Sayed distinguished between concerns about safety and discomfort with his criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“I’m sorry for your fear,” El-Sayed said. “Obviously, I don’t want to do anything that drives your fear.”

“But addressing the safety question and the discomfort question are two different things. Because if it is your sense of your discomfort and/or fear of safety that has to keep me quiet while I watch 70,000 people get killed, their homes annihilated, their hospitals destroyed, their universities decimated, and I can’t critique that, then I think what you’re telling me is that their humanity matters less than yours, and I’m not going to be OK with that,” he added.

El-Sayed also accused the United States government of enabling what he called a genocide, “full stop.”

Israel has strongly rejected allegations that it is committing genocide in Gaza and says it takes steps to mitigate harm to civilians. Israel also accuses Hamas of deliberately embedding itself in civilian infrastructure, including schools, mosques and hospitals.

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Abdul El-Sayed on what Israel should be: I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws. That's,… pic.twitter.com/lYRRTrQ96J — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

Muslim pro-Israel activist Loay Alshareef criticized El-Sayed’s remarks on X, questioning why Israel should be expected to abandon its Jewish identity when other countries identify with particular religions or cultures.

“There are 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, many of which explicitly identify with Islam in their constitutions, laws, or national identities,” Alshareef wrote.

“Why don’t you demand that they abandon their religious and cultural identities? Why is the world’s only Jewish state expected to surrender its Jewish character to earn your approval?”

In a recent interview broadcast on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” El-Sayed questioned the idea of limiting a Palestinian state to the West Bank and Gaza, suggesting Palestinians should get parts, or all, of Israel proper.