Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who heads the Knesset’s temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, denies a Channel 12 report that the committee’s legal adviser opposes his proposed framework for ultra-Orthodox military conscription, saying no such plan exists.

“The report published this evening by Amit Segal on Channel 12, according to which the legal adviser opposes the ‘Liberman outline,’ is false and fabricated for one simple reason: the ‘Liberman outline’ simply doesn’t exist,” Liberman writes in a post on X. “There is no document, and I have not held any discussion on the subject with anyone, including with myself.”

Liberman says the only things that do exist are the parameters he has already stated publicly: Any draft law must receive the approval of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the High Court of Justice and Rabbi Dov Lando, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah political faction.

Liberman adds that he has asked for “a compilation of all the comments made by the High Court justices during hearings on petitions filed against previous plans.”

He made similar remarks at a committee hearing on Tuesday, after a reservist activist accused opposition leaders of breaking their promises on ultra-Orthodox military service.

“Everyone is rushing to criticize the new outline. I don’t know of any outline. Right now, it simply doesn’t exist,” Liberman said.