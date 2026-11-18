The Lebanese judiciary has charged five Hezbollah members with recruiting and arming others, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday, as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed terror group.

The judicial source said that the five individuals were arrested earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds in the south, closer to the border with Israel.

They were charged with “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons,” it added.

Pressure has been mounting on Hezbollah, which was weakened by two rounds of war with Israel and faces a push from authorities in Beirut to disarm its military wing, which it has resisted.

Last month, a Lebanese court charged 13 people for their alleged involvement in shipping explosives to Hezbollah, after authorities seized the half-ton cargo.

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In a rare admission, the terror group said the vehicle and its cargo “belong to the resistance” against Israel and demanded the shipment be returned.

Last week, the Lebanese army said it seized a large amount of arms and ammunition from a depot in Beirut’s southern suburbs and arrested one person, without mentioning who the arms belonged to.

Beirut’s southern suburbs are a key Hezbollah stronghold and faced intense bombing during the terror group’s recent conflicts with Israel, which were sparked when Hezbollah began firing missiles across the border.

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In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement that included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it holds in the south, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area. But progress on implementing the deal has been slow.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday issued new Hezbollah-related sanctions targeting three people based in Lebanon and three entities as part of a broader effort to shut down Iran’s proxy networks, the US Treasury Department said.

Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Hezbollah-affiliated charity Ta’awanu Association and its founder, along with two Lebanese brothers who the US said have aided the terror group.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “The US government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.