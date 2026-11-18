Pennsylvania State University distances itself from an event yesterday titled “Do we need to decolonize Holocaust museums?”

The university’s Jewish Studies Program hosted the talk by academic Erica Lehrer of Concordia University.

The event description said that “museums of mass violence” like Holocaust centers “have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques.”

“This talk explores the potential value of decolonial museum theories and practices for Holocaust museums to renew and expand their social justice mandates,” the description said.

Penn State releases a statement condemning antisemitism, backing Jewish students and faculty, and saying that speakers on campus “in no way constitute an endorsement by the university.”

“We understand the concerns regarding the external speaker’s use of the word ‘decolonization’ in the event’s title, and we recognize how hurtful it was to many in our community,” the university says.

Penn State shares a comment from Tommaso M. Milani, director of the Jewish Studies Program, stating that “decolonization” of museums refers to ethical concerns surrounding artifacts.

“This presentation in particular examined questions regarding how museums care for objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities and the responsibilities institutions have when pieces on display were never returned to survivors or their descendants,” the statement says.