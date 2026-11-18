A slow-moving storm system is dumping heavy rains that have prompted an emergency declaration in South Florida, where the roof of a synagogue collapsed and cars are submerged along roads, authorities say.

The city of Hollywood declares a state of emergency and Mayor Josh Levy urges motorists to stay off roads and avoid unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood are closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

The city says it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.

“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy says.

Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse. No injuries are reported.

Heavy rain caused a roof to collapse at Temple Sinai of Hollywood, Florida. Up to a foot of rain fell in this area over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/BTR2PqGmqs — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) November 18, 2026