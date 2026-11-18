The US intelligence chief said Iranian threats to Americans had “substantially increased,” as the US military threatened on Wednesday to seize ships suspected of helping Tehran evade its naval blockade.

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States,” US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.

“These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat.”

Iran has warned that it would attack American forces and regional allies in retaliation for US strikes on the country, which have continued more than eight months after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran in February, though major fighting largely ceased in April.

In recent days, the US struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, and Iran retaliated with strikes on US allies in the Gulf.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Alongside the fighting, concern has mounted over Iranian attacks on Americans. In a memo seen last month by Reuters, Clayton said Iran has ramped up efforts to target US personnel, and lethal plots by Tehran against American citizens have reached “advanced ​stages.”

A CNN report this week cited US intelligence assessments on the ​possibility that Iran may be planning an attack involving a dirty bomb in Washington.

Asked about the report during Wednesday’s hearing, Clayton said he would not discuss any specific matters but acknowledged such threats were not new.

Advertisement

“There are a suite of threats that are that we refer to as, you know, civilian mass destruction threats or whatever you want, and they have been around for a long time,” Clayton said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital. He was asked about the report during a trip to Asia with President Donald Trump, who said on Tuesday that the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack.

Discussion has continued over whether the US and Israel will renew major attacks on Iran, something Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his senior officials have reportedly urged. On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper was in Israel for talks with senior security officials.

Cooper met Wednesday in Tel Aviv with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad director Roman Gofman, and held a joint assessment with Zamir and senior Israeli commanders on “regional developments and shared security challenges,” the IDF said.

US tightens Iran blockade with curbs on oil transfers

CENTCOM also said on Wednesday that the US military will treat ships that receive cargo at sea from vessels loaded in Iran as attempting to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports, and could take action against them.

The US naval blockade on Iran-related oil exports was first imposed on April 13 and lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran. It was reimposed on July 14 after the agreement collapsed. In parallel, Iran has sought to obstruct the Strait of Hormuz, a vital pathway for the global supply of oil and natural gas.

Advertisement

“Any ship that receives cargo via a ship-to-ship transfer with a vessel subject to the blockade and carrying cargo loaded at an Iranian port or coastline may be considered to be evading the blockade, even if it has not entered Iranian ports or the Iranian coastline,” CENTCOM said in an update.

“Such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, captured, or directed to proceed to the Iranian port where the cargo originated.”

Ships that fail to comply immediately with lawful orders from blockade or boarding forces could face enforcement action, “including the use of force consistent with applicable law”, the advisory added.

Iran has managed to export some liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel since July, despite the US naval blockade, according to shipping intelligence and security sources who spoke to Reuters in October.

Iran’s crude exports, however, have remained near a standstill for months, shipping sources say.

The US State Department also reissued security warnings to American citizens in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Wednesday, calling for “heightened vigilance,” after both countries came under attack from Iran and its proxy in Yemen, the Houthis.

The Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia again on Wednesday, while Bahrain said it was attacked for a second day in a row after Tehran said it had launched drones at the Gulf state on Tuesday.

Report: Israel considering renewed Iran fighting

On Wednesday evening, Channel 12 reported, without citing a source, that Israel is considering military action against Iran in the coming days.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top aides to discuss security challenges Wednesday evening, according to the report.

The reported discussions are unfolding as Netanyahu is serving as caretaker prime minister but no longer holds a majority in the Knesset following the October 27 election. The anti-Netanyahu parliamentary bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot, alluded to a potential attack on Wednesday in a joint statement that recognized “the genuine emergency Israel is facing — in security, social and international affairs — and the sensitivity of the coming days.”

Netanyahu has reportedly sought to resume fighting with Iran both before and after Israel’s October 27 election, prompting critics to argue that any new military campaign could be politically motivated.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, has said he sees no need for an immediate resumption of fighting. At a security briefing with Netanyahu last week, the IDF reportedly said it saw no urgency in striking Iran. Senior figures in Eisenkot’s bloc told Channel 13 on Friday that Netanyahu had failed to convince the Yashar chairman that an “immediate attack in Iran” was necessary.

After the briefing, Eisenkot wrote on social media that Netanyahu’s government needed “strict supervision” to prevent any attempt to “reap a political dividend” from Israel’s security.

Iran denies alleged assassination plot in Greece

Meanwhile, Iran rejected claims by North Macedonia that it had found a Tehran-backed assassination plot targeting a person in Greece as “completely unfounded.”

The Iranian embassy in Greece said the “baseless accusations” were part of a “worn-out campaign by the Israeli regime and its propaganda and psychological warfare apparatuses to discredit Iran.”

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency announced on Tuesday that it had foiled an alleged plot and dismantled a network linked to Iran, in cooperation with Greek intelligence.

Four suspects have been placed in custody and another put under house arrest in North Macedonia.

Advertisement

One suspect was arrested in Greece and handed over to North Macedonian authorities, according to officials of the neighboring country.

Some Greek media, including the ERT state broadcaster and the daily Kathimerini, reported that the target was allegedly an Israeli-born executive of an Israeli company based in Greece.

Greek police said they were investigating the alleged plot. “We do not know who the target was,” Greek police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou told ERT.

“It is not clear whether it was about an assassination that was to be carried out in our country against a specific individual or whether it was something else, a terrorist action,” she said.

“This will emerge in the course of the investigation now that the suspects have been arrested,” Dimoglidou said.

According to North Macedonia’s security agency, the dismantled network were “proxy actors” linked to Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”