IDF confirms operating in area of Hamas-ruled Gaza to demolish tunnel posing a ‘direct threat’ to troops
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF confirms launching an operation beyond the “Yellow Line” in the central Gaza Strip earlier today, saying troops are working to demolish a tunnel that posed “an immediate and direct threat.”
Ahead of the operation, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories issued an evacuation warning to Palestinian civilians residing in the area, within the Hamas-controlled portion of Gaza.
In a statement, the military says it has begun “a targeted operational activity… to destroy a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to our forces.”
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