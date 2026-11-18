President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called for a forceful crackdown on crime in Arab society, saying law enforcement must “break the criminals’ bones,” during a visit to the site of a grenade attack that killed a woman in the northern town of Kafr Manda over the weekend.

“We must fight this terrible crime. We have to eradicate it and break the criminals’ bones,” Herzog said at the scene. Referring to efforts to form a governing coalition following last month’s election, he said, “I hope and expect any government that is formed will make eradicating crime in Arab society a top priority.”

The president’s remark about breaking bones may have been a reference to a similar statement allegedly made by then-defense minister Yitzhak Rabin during the First Intifada regarding beatings of Palestinian terror suspects. Rabin denied making the remark.

Lina Qassem Zidan, 51, was buying sweets at a pastry shop on Saturday to celebrate with her family when a grenade exploded in the store. She was rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center in critical condition and later died of her wounds. Three other people were injured, including Zidan’s husband; two were in moderate condition and one was lightly hurt.

The Abraham Initiatives group, which tracks killings in the Arab community, said Zidan was the 200th person killed in a violent act in Israel since the start of the year, and the 14th woman. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, and police seized the vehicle allegedly used in it.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Hours later, a man was shot dead in Taibeh, becoming the 201st victim.

Herzog said Zidan had gone to buy sweets “to celebrate with her family — the most natural thing in the world,” adding that everyone should imagine the loss in their own family. He said he hoped Israel would not see more “innocent citizens who go to a shop and have criminals throw a grenade at them.”

The president called for an end to the bloodshed through new legislation and “every tool” available to authorities. He also said Arab citizens are “an inseparable part of Israeli society” and contribute greatly to the country, amid a wave of anti-Arab rhetoric from right-wing Israeli politicians and in Hebrew media.

Advertisement

Herzog stressed that fighting crime must not come at the expense of civil rights.

“Alongside fighting crime and supporting the police and all the security forces, we must also protect citizens’ rights,” he said. “It is not possible to enter a citizen’s home, no matter where they are from, without a court warrant.”

“We cannot enter the home of a Bedouin doctor in the Negev without a court warrant,” Herzog said, in reference to election-day arrests of three Ra’am activists accused of election interference on the basis of information provided by former Prime Minister’s Office employee David Greenberg. The three were later released without charge.

Herzog’s wife, Michal, who was also in attendance, said Zidan’s killing had left everyone “heartbroken.”

“I saw the pictures of Lina, who simply wanted to buy something to bring joy to her family on a birthday,” she said, adding that Zidan’s brother had described her as “such a special woman.”

“No one in society can remain indifferent to images like these,” she said. “We really must put an end to this crime.”

Advertisement

According to the Abraham Initiatives, last year was the bloodiest on record in Arab society, with 252 victims of violent crime, accounting for over 80 percent of homicides in Israel, where Arab citizens make up roughly 20% of the population.

The group has recorded an approximate doubling in annual homicide rates in Arab society since National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir took office in late 2022. It has accused Ben Gvir of neglecting the skyrocketing homicides in Arab society and gutting programs meant to confront the crime wave. Ben Gvir and his party have defended what they describe as increased police action.