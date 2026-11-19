THE HAGUE — The highest United Nations court ruled on Thursday that thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar’s security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The decision, seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. It was the first time the court held a state responsible for genocide.

“The court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya,” presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said in a reading of the 9-6 decision.

The panel found “that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State.”

Myanmar’s government did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

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About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox’s Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

A leader of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh expressed gratitude for international bodies that provided support over the years.

“We express deepest gratitude to Bangladesh, The Gambia and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) who have been with us through all these years,” Sayed Ullah told AFP in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, adding: “We request everyone to be with us till we return home.”

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The atmosphere following the hearing was electric, with lawyers and members of the Rohingya, some of whom had traveled thousands of miles to attend the reading, hugging and crying.

“This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening,” said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the court’s ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice for the nearly three-hour reading of the ruling.

The court also ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations, including allowing Rohingya “safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence.” It ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts and to pay compensation to Rohingya. The amount will be decided in later court proceedings.

The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

The panel ruled that “the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group, namely the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine state,” meeting the legal threshold for genocide.

Decision expected to influence other genocide cases

Judges found that Myanmar’s military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women, and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations. The military actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya population, they said.

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The court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove a specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The decision by the International Court of Justice, or World Court, is expected to have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa’s 2023 case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention will be pored over by legal experts for clues to how the bench assessed state responsibility in the alleged commission of international crimes.

Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups. Israel faces the accusation over its military campaign in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel.

Israel has strongly rejected the accusation of genocide, which has become widespread among its critics, as baseless, and accused South Africa of acting as an emissary of the Hamas terror group. Jerusalem has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas has used and continues to use Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.

International courts previously only recognized genocide during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

While rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final, the court has very limited options to enforce them.

It is distinct from the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against ​humanity and genocide, and can impose jail terms.