The Agriculture Ministry issued a warning on Wednesday to any Israeli who may have come in contact with a stray dog in August near the Modi’in area of central Israel, where authorities believe a woman now in critical condition was infected by a dog with rabies.

The woman in her 30s is now fighting for her life at the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, the Health Ministry said.

The Agriculture and Health Ministries have launched a joint epidemiological investigation and believe that the woman was exposed by a stray dog in the Kfar Rut area near Modi’in.

The roughly 6-month-old dog was found on the side of the road in Kfar Rut on August 27. In early September, the dog was spayed, but her condition deteriorated and she later died.

The investigation was also looking into whether other people or animals may have been exposed to the dog.

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A statement from the Agriculture Ministry said that authorities have already begun vaccinating a number of individuals who may have been at risk.

The Agriculture Ministry said that anyone who may have come in contact with a stray dog around Kfar Rut in the weeks following August 17 should contact a local clinic to assess whether they need to be vaccinated against rabies.

Dog owners in the area are also urged to check that their canines’ rabies vaccinations are up to date, and to contact the municipal veterinarian if their pets came into contact with a stray.

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The ministry urges anyone who chooses to adopt a stray dog to take it for a veterinarian examination before bringing the animal home.

Last year, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s chief scientist warned that a surge in the feral dog population in the northern West Bank was bringing rabies into Israel, and that greater numbers will enter big cities unless coordinated action is taken.