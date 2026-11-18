(Reuters) — The provisions in a planned US-Saudi nuclear deal for inspections in Saudi Arabia are “very satisfactory” even though they do not include the gold-standard Additional Protocol, the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief said on Wednesday.

The proposed deal on civil nuclear cooperation, known as a 123 agreement, has yet to be approved by US lawmakers and has been criticized by nonproliferation experts for not barring Riyadh from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent reactor fuel, two potential ⁠pathways ​to a nuclear weapon.

Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear program and recently signed up to a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which spells out the core obligations of countries that possess nuclear technology, such as allowing IAEA inspections of declared nuclear facilities.

It has not, however, signed the Additional Protocol, which would grant the IAEA more intrusive powers, including snap inspections at undeclared sites. A US-Saudi text on nuclear safeguards sent to the IAEA for approval by its board and seen by Reuters allows snap inspections but only at declared sites.

“I think that for the specific agreement we have, it is a very satisfactory outcome,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference during a quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting. The board later approved the text, diplomats said.

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Grossi is running to be UN secretary-general and, as such, needs the support or acquiescence of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said Saudi Arabia will develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran does.

Iran agreed to implement the Additional Protocol (AP) under a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers but stopped abiding by it in 2021. The deal unravelled after US President Donald Trump pulled the US out in 2018.

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“Obviously, the AP provides more access and it is in this sense considered by many as the standard… We think it’s good that countries have Additional Protocols and perhaps this will be the case in the future,” Grossi said.

The US-Saudi inspections text seen by Reuters says activities including enrichment and reprocessing will only occur “on a location on a covered site.”

Saudi Arabia will grant the IAEA “short notice access” to any place on a covered site, and the IAEA will give Riyadh advance notice “of at least 2 hours when the Agency is already on a covered site, or otherwise advance notice of at least 24 hours,” the text says.

Trump said after the deal was announced in July that it was contingent on Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, which it has said it will do only if Israel agrees to a pathway to Palestinian statehood.