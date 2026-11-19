Israel released back to the Gaza Strip nine Palestinian prisoners who were captured by troops during the war, after it emerged that they had no involvement in terrorism.

Palestinian media reported yesterday that the nine prisoners arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, after being escorted into the Strip by the Red Cross.

The IDF says that “with the approval of the political leadership and in coordination with the relevant authorities, nine Gazans who had been detained during the fighting were released to the Gaza Strip.”

“Their release was carried out following the interrogation of the suspects, a review of all intelligence information concerning them, and in the absence of findings indicating their involvement in terrorism or their posing a threat,” the military adds.