Amid concerns over the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might order a military operation to improve his chances of remaining in office, four sources tell the Washington Post that the premier asked Mossad chief Roman Gofman to prepare a covert Iran operation without telling his cabinet or the IDF chief of staff.

Earlier this month, Channel 12 reported that Gofman and Netanyahu had planned an operation against Iran prior to the October 27 election, and against the recommendation of other security chiefs, but that it was shelved after the US was accidentally tipped off about the plan.

Gofman, formerly Netanyahu’s military secretary, visited Washington, DC, last week, when he reportedly lobbied White House officials for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pushed back on Netanyahu’s plans for a potential attack on Iran ahead of Israel’s election, according to the sources.

Zamir found out about the Mossad plan before it could be put into action, according to the report.

An Israeli security official denies that a plan was being prepared without the IDF’s knowledge.