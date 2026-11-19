Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

In this episode of the new series, we speak with Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine, an Atlantic Council project that challenges entrenched narratives in the Israel and Palestine discourse.

WATCH the full episode here:

Before we get an update on what is happening on the ground in Gaza, we delve into the thorny issue of the reluctance of Israel’s Arab political parties to denounce Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas recently told members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc that he is prepared to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for “genuine partnership” with other Israeli political parties. This would mark a significant step toward cooperation between the Arab party and the bloc in building a new government.

However, we hear that Abbas — whose party is considered more “moderate” on Palestinian nationalism — has also stated in interviews that he is afraid of violent blowback from his Arab Israeli constituency if he labels Hamas as terrorist.

Should Abbas go ahead with such a recognition — which he has previously shied from — it could remove a key obstacle to Ra’am joining the bloc, whose leader, Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, has made recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization one of his conditions for membership in a coalition.

Ahead of another harsh winter for the 1.7 million displaced Gazans, we speak about the accusations against Israel, which may or may not be justified on all counts. As the stalemate in reconstruction continues, Alkhatib firmly points his finger at Hamas and berates the Western pro-Palestine crowd for not taking the terror group to task for its continued stranglehold on the Strip.

And finally, we discuss what it means to be pro-Palestine versus pro-Palestinian, and the pragmatic mindset the latter involves.

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode: