Iraqi forces will begin deploying on Friday in the main stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, state media report, as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi steps up efforts to rein in the faction.

Iraq has faced mounting US pressure to curb Iran’s influence and contain Tehran-backed armed groups — a difficult task in a country long caught between its two allies.

This week, Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakher, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, which lies south of Baghdad, after the government said an investigative committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the area — a claim the armed group denied.

On Thursday, the government’s military spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said “an official decree has been issued to establish a Command Headquarters” in Jurf al-Sakher.

The headquarters is due to begin operations at 6 a.m. on Friday.

It will oversee several units, including army and police forces, a regiment from Iraq’s energy police, and two units from the Hashed al-Shaabi, an armed alliance that includes powerful Iran-backed factions but which has been formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces.

State news agency INA says government forces will begin deploying in the area on Friday.

But Kataeb Hezbollah has insisted it will not leave the stronghold it has controlled for more than a decade.

“We will not leave, even if government forces enter,” a Kataeb Hezbollah source tells AFP.

Iranian commander Esmail Qaani, head of the IRGC’s expeditionary Quds Force, visited Iraq this week, raising the prospect a compromise may have been reached allowing the group to stay.

Qaani, whose visits to Iraq are rarely announced and at times coincide with political crises, met Zaidi as well as Kataeb Hezbollah leader Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi.