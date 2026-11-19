The United States, Britain, France and Germany are jointly pressing Tehran to let inspectors return to its nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of “stonewalling” at a meeting of the UN atomic watchdog’s board.

Iran has not granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to those nuclear facilities since the military strikes against them in June 2025.

“It should be of concern to all Members of this Board that for a year and a half, the Agency has lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran’s previously verified stockpile of high-enriched uranium,” the four Western powers say in a joint statement to the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi says the only inspections in the last quarter were at the undamaged Bushehr nuclear power plant.

“The DG has repeatedly made clear that there is no current technical reason preventing the Agency from accessing the affected nuclear facilities and that inspectors have been ready to return for a long time now,” the four countries say.

“It is up to Iran to seize this opportunity, change course, and address the international community’s long-standing concerns regarding its nuclear program,” they add, referring to “Iran’s stonewalling strategy.”

The US and Israel have not launched major strikes on Iranian nuclear sites since their 12-day campaign last year, but the US has been at war with Iran for nine months and speculation about fresh strikes is mounting while talks on a negotiated solution are deadlocked.

Iran says US and Israeli attacks are the cause of the current standoff over inspections.