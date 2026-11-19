A man accused of repeatedly driving his car into pedestrians in the Arab town of Kafr Qasim last night is ordered by a court to remain in custody for at least five more days, police say.

The suspect, a Jewish man, was arrested after wounding eight people in four separate ramming incidents, with locals describing the rampage as “terror.”

However, police say there is “no indication of a nationalist motive,” with investigators increasingly suspecting the driver had been inebriated.

He is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and of abandoning the wounded, according to police.