Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a security meeting last night that “an operation against Iran is unavoidable,” Channel 13 reports.

A senior IDF officer tells the outlet that “there are shared and approved plans between the IDF and CENTCOM. The question is the timing.”

The two countries are waiting for Trump to decide what he wants to do, and for the right time to do it, says the officer.

The report comes after US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper met yesterday with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior Israeli military officials, including Mossad chief Roman Gofman.

Cooper has since traveled to Saudi Arabia for meetings with Gulf officials.