The IDF says it carried out an airstrike inside its buffer zone in southern Lebanon a short while ago, dispelling rumors of interceptors being deployed.

Residents near the northern border city of Kiryat Shmona reported seeing streaks across the sky, which led to false reports that interceptor missiles were launched over the area, despite no rocket warning sounding.

מיירט כיפת ברזל שוגר לעבר לבנון, לא הופעלו אזעקות ביישובים. במקביל, ערוץ אלמיאדין דיווח על תקיפה של כטב"ם ישראלי בעיירה אלקנטרה שבדרום המדינה, ועל ירי ארטילרי של צה"ל באזור שבין זווטר א-שרקיה ומייפדון@rubih67 @migansh5 (צילום: רן שבתיאלי) pic.twitter.com/igt2iW1WRs — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 19, 2026

A military spokesperson tells The Times of Israel that the IDF conducted a “routine” strike within the southern Lebanon security zone under its control and that no interceptors were launched.

The IDF regularly carries out strikes within the buffer zone, which runs some 10 kilometers deep into Lebanon.