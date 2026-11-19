A Defense Ministry unit says the military has completed a rare operation beyond the so-called Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip that divides the territory between Israeli and Hamas control, a day after it began.

The IDF said yesterday it was operating on the western side of the Yellow Line, in the Bureij and Nuseirat areas, to demolish a tunnel that “posed an immediate and direct threat.” Palestinian civilians were ordered to stay away from the area amid the raid.

In a statement in Arabic, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories says that “the activity has ended” and that the Salah a-Din road, Gaza’s main north-south highway, has reopened to traffic in the area.

Palestinian media reported this morning that the IDF carried out large demolition activities in the Bureij and Nuseirat areas, before withdrawing.

The IDF confirms ending the raid, but has not yet issued a formal statement on the conclusion of the operation.