Police say they are searching for suspects who set fire to a mosque and scrawled threatening messages nearby, confirming that investigators suspect the blaze in the northern Israel village of Dahi was arson.

“The Israel Police views any attempt to harm religious symbols with utmost severity and will act decisively and uncompromisingly using all the tools at its disposal to reach the suspects behind these acts and bring them to account,” police say in a statement.

Large numbers of cops from several units are on the scene to search the area and carry out forensic work to identify the perpetrators, police say, without naming any suspects.

Locals reported the fire after arriving for early morning prayers and finding graffiti nearby that referenced revenge for the March death of a Jewish West Bank settler.

The case has been transferred to the police district’s central investigations unit, which handles serious crimes, police say.