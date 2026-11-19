A historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin begins, with the three posing for a picture together on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

The three then take seats at a large round table, with no aides or others between them. They are expected to discuss nuclear arms and the wars in Ukraine and Iran during the meeting.

“We are really making history,” Trump says at the start of the meeting. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used.”

“We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace,” Xi notes.

Putin hearkens back to Russia, China and America’s relationship as “the victors in World War II, and we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.”