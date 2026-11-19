Channel 12 news reports that B’Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett warned fellow members of the bloc backing Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot that forming a government that relies on support from Arab factions would spark widespread unrest, following a lengthy meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to expose rifts within the anti-Netanyahu alliance.

“Swearing in a government with Arab votes will be to the other side like the Levin speech on steroids,” Bennett is quoted as having told fellow leaders of the so-called change bloc, referring to a landmark 2023 address by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. “You don’t understand the consequences for the state.”

In early 2023, Levin delivered a televised speech laying out the Netanyahu government’s plans to radically overhaul the judiciary and shift power to the cabinet and legislature, moves that critics said would destroy critical checks and balances underpinning Israel’s democratic system. The speech triggered months of massive nationwide protests that at times brought the country to a standstill.

B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid is quoted telling Bennett in response that while he can try to hash out a deal with Netanyahu for a rotation government in which Eisenkot serves as premier first, it’s unlikely to be worth much.

“I don’t trust a word out of that man,” he’s quoted saying of Netanyahu in the unsourced report, “and I think it will collapse.”

Bennett and Lapid were both prime minister as part of a 2021-2022 government that included the Ra’am party but fell apart after a year, partly due to opposition to the Arab party’s inclusion.

On Wednesday, Bennett met with Netanyahu for what was billed as a security consultation but which was widely understood to have centered on coalition negotiations, blindsiding the Eisenkot-led bloc and sparking anger within the group and speculation that Bennett could defect to the Likud leader’s camp.

Bennett later sat down with Lapid, Eisenkot and the heads of the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu parties, with the group releasing a statement reaffirming that forming a government and replacing Netanyahu were top priorities, according to a joint statement.