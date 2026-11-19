Police say they raided the Hebron home of a man in his 20s, arrested him and seized his phone two days ago for allegedly sending death threats to an elected Jerusalem city official.

The arrest followed a weeks-long classified investigation, and further details, including the identity of the city official, remain under a gag order, according to the statement.

The suspect will be brought before the Ofer military court today where police will request he be kept in custody, the statement says.

Police do not say whether the man is Palestinian, though Israelis in the West Bank are rarely processed via the military court system.

According to the Ynet news site, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King had received death threats in recent weeks following a social media post in which he called for Israel to encourage mass emigration of Gazans from the Strip.