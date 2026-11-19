The US military has gone back to having two aircraft carriers supporting Iran war operations with the USS George Washington departing the Middle East after four months in the region.

A spokesperson for the US Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Katie Koenig, says the Japan-based USS George Washington is now under its control and “conducting routine operations” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The George Washington departed the Middle East in the same week that the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to the unusually high amount of three.

The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, and the Roosevelt are now the two carriers in the region as well more than a dozen destroyers, cruisers and a littoral combat ship.

The naval presence is helping maintain the blockade on Iran, while the US also has carried out some limited strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway where nearly a third of the world’s oil passed through before the war began February 28. The disruptions to shipping through the strait have raised global energy prices.

The USS George Washington arrived in the region in August. It had been pulled from a patrol in the South China Sea shortly after reports of mental health and supply issues emerged aboard another long-deployed aircraft carrier in the Middle East — the USS Abraham Lincoln, which set a record for uninterrupted time at sea, at more than 240 days.