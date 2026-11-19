A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday, witnesses tell AFP, after a loud boom was heard earlier in the capital amid an attack by Yemen’s Houthis.

“The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out,” a source who requested anonymity tells AFP.

Two other sources confirm the damage to the 80-story PIF building, which is the tallest tower in Riyadh’s financial district.

The 385-meter PIF Tower was designed as the centerpiece for a new office district in Riyadh and is the tallest building in the city. #TallBuildingTuesday #verticalurbanism #tallbuilding #skyscraper pic.twitter.com/0u2pYk3uRQ — CVU (@CVUrbanism) April 8, 2025

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said earlier that material damage had been reported as it dealt with a missile threat launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a Houthi attack damaged a Riyadh office tower housing the headquarters of the kingdom’s Aramco energy firm.