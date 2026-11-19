The crisis in the Middle East sparked in February by the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran has created the “largest threat” to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency warns.

“The Strait of Hormuz crisis has created the largest threat to energy security in history, one that dwarfs the scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol writes in his foreword to the Paris-based agency’s flagship annual report.

The report notes that the crisis will leave a lasting mark on the world’s approach to energy, including sparking a return to nuclear power and an increased focus on electrification.

Confidence in the Strait of Hormuz has been shattered and additional bypass projects are moving ahead, but it will not be easy or quick to manage without oil shipments through this strategic waterway,” reads the World Energy Outlook 2026 report. “If the Middle East is unstable, then alternative routes for Gulf exports are likely to be vulnerable too. And while it is possible to diversify away from the Strait of Hormuz over time, the same does not apply to the Middle East as a whole.”