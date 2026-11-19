Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Trump holds meeting with Putin on sidelines of APEC summit in China
US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China’s Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
“We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this,” Trump tells Putin.
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