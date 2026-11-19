US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering plans to launch another major offensive against Iran, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Washington to join Israel in a four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu sent Mossad chairman Roman Gofman to Washington last week to present Trump officials with intelligence suggesting that Iran is advancing a chemical weapons program, The New York Times and Axios news site report.

Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that there’s an “indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio… the biological weapons.”

There are differences of opinion on the strength of the Israeli intelligence, with some in the administration believing that it is “driven by an agenda,” Axios reported.

It’s unclear how another air campaign will coax Iran to capitulate to US demands regarding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, when previous offensives did not lead to such a result.

Just last week, Trump declared that another US offensive against Iran was “quite unlikely,” indicating that he was heeding the advice of Gulf allies who supported maintaining economic pressure against Iran instead of renewing the military conflict, which has seen them targeted.