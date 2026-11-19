US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering plans to launch another major offensive against Iran, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Washington to join Israel in a four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic.
Netanyahu sent Mossad chairman Roman Gofman to Washington last week to present Trump officials with intelligence suggesting that Iran is advancing a chemical weapons program, The New York Times and Axios news site report.
Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that there’s an “indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio… the biological weapons.”
There are differences of opinion on the strength of the Israeli intelligence, with some in the administration believing that it is “driven by an agenda,” Axios reported.
It’s unclear how another air campaign will coax Iran to capitulate to US demands regarding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, when previous offensives did not lead to such a result.
Just last week, Trump declared that another US offensive against Iran was “quite unlikely,” indicating that he was heeding the advice of Gulf allies who supported maintaining economic pressure against Iran instead of renewing the military conflict, which has seen them targeted.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Your next read: ToI Editors' Picks
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel