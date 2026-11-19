US President Donald Trump claims there has been an “indication” that Iran is pursuing biological weapons.

“There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio… the biological weapons,” Trump says in an interview on Fox News.

Asked whether Americans need to be concerned, Trump says they don’t.

“If it does happen, we wipe them out,” he adds.

President Trump on CNN's Iranian dirty bomb plot report earlier this week: "There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, the biological weapons, not nice, and other things, and we'll see. If it does happen, we wipe them out." pic.twitter.com/VuQmCcxhfs — WBC24 (@WBC24News) November 19, 2026