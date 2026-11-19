A loud boom was just heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, a Reuters witness says, after Civil Defense issued an alert warning of potential danger in the city before later saying the danger had passed.

Hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have escalated in recent weeks, with the group stepping up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, airports, ports and oil facilities.

Riyadh has been repeatedly targeted, including attacks on the King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco administrative building in the capital.