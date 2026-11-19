Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Trump says US opposes ‘any form of globalist regulation’ of AI
The United States opposes “globalist regulation” of artificial intelligence in any form, President Donald Trump says ahead of talks with China’s Xi Jinping, expected to broach the topic.
“It’s super intelligence, but we have to watch it… We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen,” he tells leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen.
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