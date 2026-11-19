The Saudi-led coalition says it dealt with a missile threat launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Riyadh after a loud boom was heard in the Saudi capital amid escalating attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

An initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported, the coalition says, adding that the extent of the damage was still being determined.

Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly afterwards without providing further details.

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, which borders Yemen.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Houthis.

The Saudi Civil Defense agency earlier warned residents of a potential danger in the capital, without providing details. It later said the danger had passed.

The boom was heard shortly after Saudi state news agency SPA reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh. The two discussed military relations and regional developments, SPA says.