Police say they are investigating what caused a fire overnight in a northern Israel mosque, amid reported suspicions that the blaze was set by Jewish extremists.

Footage published by the Arab48 website and other local outlets shows fire damage to the inside of the building in the village of Dahi, near Afula in the Lower Galilee, and graffiti scrawled in Hebrew on the outside of the structure referring to revenge for the death of West Bank settler Yehuda Sherman, who was killed in March.

مستوطنون يُضرِمون النار في مسجدٍ بقرية الدحي وإمام المسجد خالد زعبي يتحدث عن الجريمة الإرهابية

للتفاصيل: https://t.co/4hEV0X7b2o pic.twitter.com/7OiB0Ax05D — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) November 19, 2026

Police say emergency crews were called to the scene in the early morning after receiving reports of a structure fire and worked to keep the flames from engulfing the house of worship.

“Following the firefighting operations, police opened an investigation to probe the cause of the blaze, together with the Fire and Rescue Authority, to get to the truth of the matter,” police say in a statement.

Haaretz reports that the Shin Bet security agency is involved in the probe.

Aside from Sherman and a misspelled quote from Psalms, the graffiti also makes reference to individuals with restraining orders preventing them from entering the West Bank, an administrative measure that has been imposed on a small number of settler extremists, and refers to “the whole land” as a “front.”

تغطية صحفية: مستوطنون يعتدون على مسجد في قرية الدحي بمرج بن عامر قرب العفولة، ويخطون عبارات "تدفيع الثمن" على جدرانه ويحرقون أجزاءً منه. pic.twitter.com/xwBnMBPZkA — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 19, 2026

The suspected arson attack comes hours after a Jewish driver rammed his car into residents in the central Israeli Arab city of Kafr Qasim, wounding eight people in four consecutive incidents on Wednesday evening.