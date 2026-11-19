US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began talks in China on Thursday, ahead of a history-making trilateral with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Chinese state media reports.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump praised his friendship with Xi and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which is being blocked by Iran.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Yuri Ushakov is quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency saying that Putin left an earlier one-on-one with Trump “in an excellent” mood.

The agenda for the upcoming three-way summit in Shenzhen is unclear, though the Iran war is expected to be among the topics of conversation.

Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs at the trilateral.