PARIS/LONDON — The crisis in the Middle East sparked in February by the US and Israeli war with Iran has created the “largest threat” to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday.

The agency said in its flagship annual World Energy Outlook that consumers were increasingly footing the bill as the world runs out of ways to absorb the impact of the conflict on energy supplies.

The crisis, just like previous energy shocks, would certainly leave “lasting marks,” the agency warned.

“In my view, the energy world will never be the same again as it was before the Iran war,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in an interview alongside the release of the agency’s World Energy Outlook 2026.

The agency said the crisis has caused the biggest disruption ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response.

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Gulf countries have been struggling to export oil since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting tankers in the area, following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the crisis in February. Despite attempts by the United States to escort vessels through the channel — which pre-crisis carried about one-fifth of global oil shipments — supply lines remain severely disrupted.

“The Strait of Hormuz crisis has created the largest threat to energy security in history, one that dwarfs the scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s,” Birol wrote in his foreword to the report.

He highlighted the efforts countries had taken to protect households, with producing nations bringing more supplies into the market and using alternative routes, and China buying less from international markets.

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“Governments have intervened to try and provide some shelter for consumers, but they have nonetheless faced higher prices and, in some cases, shortfalls of supply,” Birol wrote.

The report said elsewhere that “increasingly it is falling to consumers — and high prices — to absorb the impact as other buffers are run down.”

Birol had struck a more hopeful tone in July when he wrote that the oil market was still benefiting from “several cushioning factors.”

‘No pathway’ back

The IEA’s report comes as nations meet for the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, with governments under pressure to tackle climate change after a year of searing heatwaves and wildfires in Europe, and deadly floods in Nepal.

The agency uses three scenarios for its energy outlook: a cautious one takes into account policies that are currently in place, a middle scenario looks at “stated” government policies including measures that have yet to be adopted, and a third considers a world that reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

In its middle scenario, the IEA forecasts that global oil demand will reach a peak around 2030 before a slow decline, while gas demand would increase until around 2035.

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For this report, it also adds two other scenarios based on what might happen if the Middle East crisis persists.

“While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be,” Birol said in a press release. “And I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.”

The conflict has resulted in cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas supplies from the Gulf, the Paris-based agency said.

The annual outlook includes a range of scenarios based on existing and proposed energy policies. This year it also examines how governments and markets could respond to prolonged disruption in Hormuz.

Under a new Additional Response Case (ARC), the IEA said energy security concerns could speed up electrification, energy-efficiency measures and efforts to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

In that case, global oil demand in 2035 is 4.4 million barrels per day lower than under the agency’s Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), which reflects governments’ current policy intentions. Electric vehicles alone would displace more than 11 million bpd of oil demand.

Global oil demand falls to 97 million bpd in 2035 and 85 million bpd by 2050 under ARC, compared with just over 101 million bpd in 2035 under STEPS. Gas demand under ARC is more than 300 bcm lower than under STEPS.

The report said electrification is now cost-competitive across large parts of transport, heating and industry, although inadequate grids, charging networks and power supplies could slow its rollout.

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“Many countries are seeing electrification as a policy option for energy security. Instead of importing energy, they decided to build energy at home,” Birol said.

Electricity’s share of final energy consumption is projected to approach 30% globally under STEPS, up from about 23% today, as transport, heating and parts of industry switch away from fossil fuels.

Alongside data centers, rising demand for cooling is emerging as one of the strongest drivers of electricity consumption. For the first time, demand for cooling in buildings has exceeded demand for heating, the IEA said, as higher temperatures and rising incomes drive rapid growth in air-conditioner use.