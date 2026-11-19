Ukraine has struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for the third time in a week, forcing a suspension of train services across it, Russian authorities say.
In a statement on Thursday, Russia’s transport ministry says nobody was hurt in the Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that specialists were assessing damage to the bridge.
“As a result of a nighttime drone attack, train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended,” the ministry says in a statement on Telegram.
Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s Russian-installed governor, confirmed the attack earlier today.
The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge is a flagship project that Putin inaugurated in 2018 and is a symbol of Russia’s attachment to the peninsula, and is the home of its Black Sea Fleet.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea while leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images verified by Reuters. A linked span carrying a rail line had remained operational, however.
This week’s first attack, on Monday, caused more minor damage, but gave Ukrainian forces a chance to see how Russian air defenses would react.
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