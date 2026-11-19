The first-ever face-to-face trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin has come to a close, according to reports citing Chinese state media.

During opening remarks about an hour earlier, the leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and nuclear proliferation, among other topics.

Chinese state agency Xinhua cites Xi as telling the other two leaders that nuclear weapons “should be comprehensively prohibited and completely eliminated, with the ultimate goal of establishing a world free of nuclear weapons.”

“China, Russia, and the United States should continue encouraging parties to conflicts to sit down and engage in talks, and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means,” Xi said.

It is unclear whether the Iran war or efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz were discussed.