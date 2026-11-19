A fire set early Thursday at a mosque in the north of the country, along with graffiti tying the incident to support for extremist settlers, drew outrage from critics who blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, accusing them of inciting hate with their recent rhetoric against Arab Israelis.

Israel Police said they were investigating what caused the fire in the village of Dahi, near Afula in the Lower Galilee. Graffiti scrawled in Hebrew on walls nearby referred to revenge for the death of West Bank settler Yehuda Sherman, who was killed in March after being hit by a car driven by a Palestinian in a dispute.

While extremist pro-settler activists have repeatedly carried out arson and vandalism against West Bank mosques and Palestinian property, attacks on mosques within the Green Line are rare. There have also been assaults by Jewish extremists on churches inside Israel.

Arab and opposition lawmakers on Thursday accused Netanyahu and his ministers of inciting violence by saying that Arab parties support terrorism and seek the destruction of the state.

Footage published by the Arab48 website and other local outlets showed fire damage to the inside of the building.

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Police said emergency crews called to the scene in the early morning worked to keep the flames from engulfing the house of worship.

“Following the firefighting operations, police opened an investigation to probe the cause of the blaze, together with the Fire and Rescue Authority, to get to the truth of the matter,” police said in a statement.

تغطية صحفية: مستوطنون يعتدون على مسجد في قرية الدحي بمرج بن عامر قرب العفولة، ويخطون عبارات "تدفيع الثمن" على جدرانه ويحرقون أجزاءً منه. pic.twitter.com/xwBnMBPZkA Advertisement — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 19, 2026

Aside from Sherman and a misspelled quote from Psalms, the graffiti also made reference to Israelis with restraining orders preventing them from entering the West Bank, an administrative measure that has been imposed on a small number of settler extremists, and referred to “the whole land” as a “front.”

Footage shared on social media from a security camera near the mosque showed three figures carrying a container approaching the building. They disappear from sight around a building and are later seen running back in the direction they came from.

מתקרבים עם ג'ריקן ואז נמלטים: התיעוד שקדם לשריפת המסגד בכפר דחי סמוך לעפולה אורלי אלקלעי (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות היוצרים) pic.twitter.com/ITbdn5Fy6e — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 19, 2026

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“The Israel Police takes a serious view of any attempt to damage religious symbols and will act with uncompromising determination to bring the suspects to justice,” the force said.

Haaretz reported that the Shin Bet security agency is involved in the probe.

Sheikh Khalad Zuabi, the imam of the mosque, told the Ynet news outlet that worshipers noticed the fire when they arrived at the building for morning prayers.

He said that three masked individuals arrived from a nearby forest and tried to break in, but were prevented by metal doors.

“Afterwards, they broke a window of the mosque on the ground floor” and then started the fire, he said. “Thank God there was only light damage.”

مستوطنون يُضرِمون النار في مسجدٍ بقرية الدحي وإمام المسجد خالد زعبي يتحدث عن الجريمة الإرهابية

للتفاصيل: https://t.co/4hEV0X7b2o pic.twitter.com/7OiB0Ax05D — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) November 19, 2026

Ahmed Zuabi, head of the local council where the mosque is located, told Ynet it was “a very serious incident” and alleged that anti-Arab rhetoric from government figures was to blame.

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“It was expected in light of the festering atmosphere against the Arab population,” he said. “We are not surprised; we demand that law authorities lay their hands on those who did this, to catch them and bring them to justice.”

The inconclusive October 27 election left Netanyahu and his coalition bloc without a majority in the Knesset. Opposition figures led by Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot are striving to form a new government, but do not have a majority among parties not aligned with Netanyahu without relying on support from the Knesset’s two Arab-majority parties, the Joint List and Ra’am.

Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List said in a statement: “We hold Netanyahu and his government politically and morally responsible for the ongoing incitement against Arab society and for creating an atmosphere of hatred and racism, which encourages acts of aggression and reinforces the sense of impunity.”

“We demand that the police conduct a serious investigation, instead of giving in to the policies of the racist Ben Gvir, and punish the attackers,” he said, referring to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who is responsible for overseeing the police force.

Chair of the Arab-majority Ra’am party Mansour Abbas said in a statement that the incident was “a hate crime, an act of terrorism, and desecration of a holy site.”

Abbas also blamed government rhetoric, saying the fire was “a direct result of the extreme right-wing incitement against Arab citizens.”

He called on Netanyahu to “stop the incitement. Giving legitimacy to violence against the Arab community endangers lives.”

B’Yachad party No. 2, MK Yair Lapid, wrote on X that setting fire to a mosque is “a heinous hate crime. It is not Jewish, and it is not Israeli.”

Lapid, too, blamed Netanyahu and the government, writing: “The rampant incitement against Arab Israelis must stop. It starts with the prime minister and his ministers and continues with the disgraceful racist outbursts in the plenum. This behavior brings shame on the entire State of Israel, both abroad and here at home.”

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Jewish-Arab coexistence group Tag Meir said in a statement reported by Ynet that “we condemn the disgusting torching of the mosque in the village of Dahi near Afula by Jewish hate criminals.”

It said that incitement inherent in labeling the Arab population as “supporters of terror, led by the prime minister, gives legitimacy for Jewish terror to spill over into Israel and set fire to a mosque.”

The suspected arson attack came hours after a Jewish driver rammed his car into residents in the central Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qasim, wounding eight people in four consecutive incidents on Wednesday evening.

In the wake of the election, Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly declared that Arab parties are unsuitable partners to form a government and have called for a unity government instead.