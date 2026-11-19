Police are gearing up for mass protests planned for this afternoon near the Haredi Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, which may lead to traffic disruptions on major arteries.

Members of the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem Faction extremist group called the protest for 4 p.m. today to demonstrate against the arrest of a military draft dodger at Ben Gurion Airport this week, Ynet reports.

Police say disruptions are possible along a five-kilometer (three-mile) stretch of Route 4 between the Aluf Sade and Em Hamoshavot interchanges in both directions, jamming up a highway normally filled with commuters.

There may also be attempts to block Jabotinsky Road, a major thoroughfare in the area, police add, advising drivers to avoid the area.

Ultra-Orthodox protesters, largely led by the Jerusalem Faction, have held numerous protests in recent months against attempts to enforce mandatory military service requirements on members of the community.