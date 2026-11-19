Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman is expected to receive a security briefing today from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu may attend the briefing as well.

Liberman reportedly requested the briefing in his capacity as the newly appointed chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The development comes a day after B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett held a two-hour meeting directly with Netanyahu, officially described as a security briefing, amid speculation over the possibility of political cooperation between the two.

Netanyahu has been seeking to form a government with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who has ruled out a rotation agreement. Bennett reportedly favors a unity government with Likud over a minority government reliant on Arab parties, while Liberman has rejected both a unity government and cooperation with Arab parties, preferring a deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties, including United Torah Judaism, which is reportedly in talks with Yashar.