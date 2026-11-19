NEW YORK — A Vincent van Gogh masterpiece sold for a record-breaking $190.4 million, Sotheby’s said Wednesday, after a dispute between the seller and the Jewish heirs of its owner who argued that the family sold it under duress from Nazi persecution in the 1930s.

“Chataigniers en fleurs” (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), painted in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, set a new record for the Dutch post-Impressionist and became the most expensive work auctioned off so far this season.

The previous auction record for a painting by Van Gogh was $117.2 million for the 1888 “Orchard with Cypresses” at Christie’s in New York in November 2022.

An influential German publisher, Samuel Fischer, acquired the painting in Paris in 1909 and his family sold it in 1936.

The heirs argued that the family’s circumstances under Nazi persecution were directly connected to the eventual 1936 sale of the Van Gogh. The Nazis restricted what Jews were permitted to take with them when leaving Germany, and the Fischer family was forced to pay the “Reich flight tax,” according to research by the heirs’ attorney, Gunnar Schnabel.

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Before its sale, the Van Gogh had also appeared in exhibitions outside Germany. It was shown in Rotterdam in 1933 and in Bern the following year.

Auctioneer Oliver Barker receives white gloves after 100% of lots sell in Legendary: The Blaquier-Arrieta Collection. This historic collection of masterworks achieved $412 million tonight at #SothebysNewYork. The collection of Modern and Impressionist paintings was led by a… pic.twitter.com/ixe2jQAV1s Advertisement — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) November 19, 2026

The heirs’ Berlin-based lawyer had called on Sotheby’s to prove the painting was sold at its market value and that the family would have sold it regardless of the political context.

The Blaquier-Arrieta family acquired the painting in 1975 and has owned it for more than half a century, according to Sotheby’s.

But on Tuesday, Sotheby’s said “an agreement has been reached between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and all of the legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer regarding the sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Chataigniers en fleurs.”

Schnabel did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

According to Sotheby’s, the Fischer heirs said they were “grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby’s and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era and honor Gisela Berman Fischer’s history of seeking justice for her family.”