A “peace declaration” published by Chinese state media following a first-ever three-way meeting between US President Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin says the trio agreed to boost oil production and work toward preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

The statement does not make any mention of Iran, but energy supplies and nuclear weapons are both seen as major issues related to the war there.

“The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows,” reads the statement published by China’s Xinhua news agency. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on oil and gas production facilities in response to US-Israeli attacks on the country have led to a worldwide energy shock and concerns that it could still worsen, especially if fighting resumes.

Israel and the US struck Iran in February over concerns it was rebuilding its military capacity and may try to restart its nuclear of being for military use.

“The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

The statement also includes an agreement to reform the UN so it can “respond more effectively to global challenges,” and stark criticism of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking Putin’s arrest.

The three “concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction,” the statement reads.