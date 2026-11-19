Palestinian media outlets report that settlers are suspected of setting fire to an excavator in the Sa’ir area of the southern West Bank, near Hebron.

There are no reports of injuries.

عاجل| مليشيات المستوطنين تحرق "باجر" في برية بلدة سعير شمال الخليل pic.twitter.com/9IQH7pD3Om — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 19, 2026