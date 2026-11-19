Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Settlers accused of torching excavator in West Bank; no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers are suspected of setting fire to an excavator in the Sa’ir area of the southern West Bank, near Hebron.
There are no reports of injuries.
عاجل| مليشيات المستوطنين تحرق "باجر" في برية بلدة سعير شمال الخليل pic.twitter.com/9IQH7pD3Om
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 19, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here