In a sweeping landmark judgment, the United Nations’ top court has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation.

The decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state committed genocide and only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the crime had been committed.

The finding could weigh on other genocide accusations pending before the World Court, including a South African claim that Israel is guilty of the crime against Gazans, a charge it strenuously denies.

International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa says the court, in a 9-6 majority decision, found that Myanmar “has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

The 15-judge panel of the World Court comprehensively rejects Myanmar’s defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

Iwasawa says that “the court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers.”

“This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening,” says Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in court’s ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice for the three-hour ruling.