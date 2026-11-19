Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer submits a bill that would impose an eight-year limit on prime ministers, bar lawmakers indicted on serious criminal charges from becoming prime minister, and establish a mechanism for a premier’s removal from office, his party announces.

The party says the proposed amendment to Basic Law: The Government is being submitted on behalf of the parties in Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc “with the aim of preventing the prolonged concentration of government power and ensuring the rotation of political leadership.”

“A prime minister is not the owner of the country, and this honorable office does not belong to any individual. In a democratic country, there must be clear rules that prevent the unlimited concentration of power in the hands of one person, ensure the rotation of political leadership and preserve public trust,” says Forer.

The proposal would also bar lawmakers indicted on serious criminal charges from forming a government and establish a mechanism for removing a sitting prime minister if the criminal charges against them are deemed serious enough to disqualify them from public office.

The legislation is aimed squarely at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been on trial for more than six years on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu has been prime minister for some 19 years over three separate stints, including a 12-year run from 2009 to 2021.

In 2023, his government passed a law preventing a prime minister from being removed from office on legal grounds, allowing removal only on physical or mental health grounds and requiring the support of 80 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers to extend a forced removal beyond one week.

The High Court later ruled that the law, widely seen as designed to shield Netanyahu from removal over his corruption trial, had been enacted for his personal benefit and delayed its implementation until the next Knesset, which was sworn in last week.

“Eight years is more than enough time to lead a country,” Forer says. “We must not allow the State of Israel to reach a situation in which the personal legal affairs of the person at its helm become an inseparable part of managing the affairs of state.”