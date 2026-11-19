Hundreds of Haredi protesters in Jerusalem are blocking a bus carrying soldiers at a busy intersection in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood, footage shows.

According to a report, the demonstration at the corner of Yehezkel and Shmuel Hanavi streets in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood was organized in response to the arrest of a draft dodger last night.

The protest comes ahead of a major demonstration by Haredi men opposed to army service set to take place this afternoon near the ultra-Orthodox Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, with police warning that major traffic tie-ups are possible.