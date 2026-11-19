Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Haredi protesters block Jerusalem intersection
Hundreds of Haredi protesters in Jerusalem are blocking a bus carrying soldiers at a busy intersection in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood, footage shows.
According to a report, the demonstration at the corner of Yehezkel and Shmuel Hanavi streets in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood was organized in response to the arrest of a draft dodger last night.
The protest comes ahead of a major demonstration by Haredi men opposed to army service set to take place this afternoon near the ultra-Orthodox Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, with police warning that major traffic tie-ups are possible.
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