Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Trump asks Pentagon to game Iranian responses to attack scenarios — report
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
US President Donald Trump tasked the Defense Department and US intelligence bodies with creating an assessment of how Iran might respond to attack scenarios prepared by Central Command, Axios reports, citing two sources familiar with the details.
Among other questions, the White House is asking whether there is any military operation that would not risk sparking large-scale Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, according to the report.
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