Israel’s flagship carrier El Al pushes back the resumption of flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai to December 30, amid security negotiations between Israeli and Emirati officials following the attempted terror attack in September on a flydubai flight between the cities.

El Al previously postponed the relaunch of the Dubai route to December 15 after initially planning a resumption in November.

Flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and Dubai’s international airport, one of the world’s most connected and busiest aviation hubs, were suspended on September 30 after a flydubai copilot on a flight to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane and kill everyone on board, most of whom were Israeli, raising serious security concerns. The terror attack was thwarted by the flight’s captain and several Israeli passengers.

The same security issues have also delayed Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir from resuming flights to the United Arab Emirates, making Etihad, which flies from Abu Dhabi, the only carrier currently flying between the UAE and Israel.