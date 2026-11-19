Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
UN chief welcomes ICJ Myanmar genocide ruling, says country must allow Rohingya to return
UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, saying the refugees must be allowed to return home.
“Myanmar must act in accordance with its obligation to comply with the Court’s decision,” he says in a statement, adding that this includes “the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families.”
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